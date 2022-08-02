Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

UK to play Gonzaga on Sunday, November 20, Gonzaga coming to Lexington in 2023

UKRupp.jpg
LEX 18
UKRupp.jpg
Posted at 7:15 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 19:21:25-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky men's basketball team will play Gonzaga in Spokane on Sunday, November 20, and Gonzaga will come to Lexington in 2023 as part of a home-and-home series.

The announcement was made during the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon. UK head coach John Calipari and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few made the announcement at the start of the telethon.

Gonzaga will also come to Lexington in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate