UK to play Gonzaga on Sunday, November 20, Gonzaga coming to Lexington in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky men's basketball team will play Gonzaga in Spokane on Sunday, November 20, and Gonzaga will come to Lexington in 2023 as part of a home-and-home series.

The announcement was made during the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon. UK head coach John Calipari and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few made the announcement at the start of the telethon.

The moment Calipari and Mark Few made it official to fans that UK and Gonzaga will begin a home and home series starting this year! I’m goes to Spokane Nov. 20, Zags come to Lexington next season #BBN pic.twitter.com/uNddlr6ZjF — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) August 2, 2022

Gonzaga will also come to Lexington in 2023.