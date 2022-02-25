UK track and field prepares for post-season

UK track & field prepares for post-season

The post-season is here for Kentucky track and field. SEC Championships take place this weekend in College Station, Texas, and NCAA Championships will start March 11th.

Senior track star Abby Steiner is one of the most-dominant athletes on Kentucky's campus this year, but track is not the only sport that brought her to Lexington. Maggie Davis has the story. Hear from Steiner and her head coach, Lonnie Greene.

You can watch the Wildcats compete this Friday and Saturday on the SEC Network +. For a schedule of events, click here.