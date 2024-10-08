Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

UK unveils new Men's and Women's basketball posters

UK BASKETBALL.jpg
UK Athletics/LEX 18
UK BASKETBALL.jpg
Posted

The 2024 to 2025 Kentucky Men's and Women's Basketball posters have been unveiled.

According to a release from the University, posters will be available first at Big Blue Madness presented by Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass on Friday in Rupp Arena.

The release adds that posters can be picked up at Kroger locations statewide starting on Saturday at 8 a.m. The University says that posters will not be available at the UK Athletics Administration offices for this season.

A PDF of all Kroger locations can be found here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18