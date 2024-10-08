UK unveils new Men's and Women's basketball posters

The 2024 to 2025 Kentucky Men's and Women's Basketball posters have been unveiled.

According to a release from the University, posters will be available first at Big Blue Madness presented by Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass on Friday in Rupp Arena.

The release adds that posters can be picked up at Kroger locations statewide starting on Saturday at 8 a.m. The University says that posters will not be available at the UK Athletics Administration offices for this season.

A PDF of all Kroger locations can be found here.