UK Volleyball adds Oklahoma Transfer Megan Wilson

[LEX18] — Megan Wilson, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter who has played the last two years at Oklahoma, has announced her transfer into the University of Kentucky where she will have two years of eligibility remaining. Wilson was named a 2022 American Volleyball Coaches’ Association All-Region member last month after being named All-Big 12 and averaging 3.64 kills per set and 4.60 points per set and hit .241 on the season.

Her 2022 season was highlighted by a 20-kill match against Texas Tech in Norman on Nov. 9. She registered double-digit kills in 24 of 28 matches the Sooners played, including 11 matches in which she crossed the 15-kill threshold. Wilson also set a program record for service aces in a single season with a Big 12-leading 56 (ranked ninth nationally) and averaged a Big 12-high 0.55 service aces per set (ranked 14th nationally).

The rising junior hails from Kingwood, Texas, a northern suburb of Houston, and graduated from Kingwood High School. At Kingwood, she was named to the Under Armour All-American Third Team and notched over 430 kills in her four-year career. She also registered 103 blocks at Kingwood, 127 digs and 41 aces in her two-year career.

Her club career consisted of playing for Texas Advantage where she was named a top-50 national recruit coming out of high school by PrepVolleyball. She was a two-time selection in the PrepVolleyball Watch List.

Wilson joins a Kentucky roster that will remain largely intact from last season when Kentucky finished 14th in the final AVCA Coaches Poll of the season. Kentucky will be replacing All-SEC and Third Team All-American outside hitter Adanna Rollins, who was second on the team in Kills behind Reagan Rutherford. The Wildcat's season ended in the regional round of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament with a 3-0 loss to 3rd-ranked San Diego.

