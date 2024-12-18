UK volleyball Brooklyn DeLye and Emma Grome voted as 2024 AVCA All-Americans
Photo by Caleb Bowlin | UK Athletics
Emma Grome and Brooklyn DeLeye.
Kentucky sweeps Mississippi State 3-0.
(LEX 18) — University of Kentucky volleyball players Brooklyn DeLeye and Emma Grome were voted as the 2024 American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Americans on Wednesday.
