UK volleyball Brooklyn DeLye and Emma Grome voted as 2024 AVCA All-Americans

download - 2024-12-18T112536.265.jpg
Photo by Caleb Bowlin | UK Athletics
Emma Grome and Brooklyn DeLeye. Kentucky sweeps Mississippi State 3-0.
(LEX 18) — University of Kentucky volleyball players Brooklyn DeLeye and Emma Grome were voted as the 2024 American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Americans on Wednesday.

