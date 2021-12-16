UK will not play Ohio State University on Saturday due to COVID-19 outbreak among Buckeyes players

COLUMBUS, Ohio (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky's men's basketball game against the Ohio State University has been canceled after positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeye basketball program.

The teams were scheduled to play in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.

"The safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff, and Ohio State community is the highest priority," The Ohio State University writes in a statement. "All team-related activities have been suspended and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference."

CBS Sports Classic is working with UK to find a possible replacement game to fill Saturday's void. The team is still scheduled to make the trip to Las Vegas in hopes of finding a game.