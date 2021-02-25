UK vs. South Carolina men's basketball game rescheduled to Saturday, March 6 at Rupp Arena

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky's men's basketball team will play South Carolina at Rupp Arena on Saturday, March 6.

The game was originally scheduled for December 29, 2020, but was postponed, in part, due to positive coronavirus tests at the time.

The Southeastern Conference says it will be the final weekend of league play. When the conference schedule was announced, the weekend of March 6 was left open to allow a window for makeup games.

The tip time and TV network will be announced at a later time.