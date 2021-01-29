UK vs. Texas game canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases at UK, program put on '48-hour pause'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky men's basketball program has canceled Saturday's game vs. Texas, due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program. The program has also been put on a 48-hour pause.

UK says the decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements, adding the "health and safety of Wildcat student-athletes, coaches, and staff remains UK Athletics' No. 1 priority."

UK ticket holders will receive further communication via email, including if additional changes are made to Kentucky's schedule throughout the season. Given the unusual nature of this season – specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or canceled games getting replaced – UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility, and understanding of its ticket holders. For games that are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment after the season.

This is the first cancellation of the season for Kentucky. UK's previously scheduled games vs. Detroit Mercy and South Carolina were postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols within those programs. Make-up dates for those games have not been determined.