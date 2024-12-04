UK wide receiver Dane Key enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key is entering the transfer portal ahead of his senior season. The Lexington native made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday evening.

"I am incredibly grateful to the University of Kentucky for the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing program and community. The experiences, memories, and relationships I've built here will always hold a special place in my heart," Key said in a statement.

"I want to thank my coaches, teammates, and the entire Kentucky staff for their support and belief in me throughout my time here," he continued. "Most importantly, I want to thank God for guiding me on this journey and blessing me with the opportunity to grow both as an athlete and as an individual. After much prayer and reflection, I've made the decision to enter the transfer portal for my final year."

Key spent the past three seasons in Lexington, where he totaled 126 catches for 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns. He finished his UK career fifth in program history for all-time receiving yards and 13th in total receptions.

Key also owns UK's single-season freshman record for touchdown receptions with six, which he set in 2022. He racked up a career-best 715 yards as a junior, averaging 15.2 yards per catch. Prior to this year's Kentucky vs. Louisville game - a game he left early, following an upper-body injury - Key had made at least one catch in 19 consecutive games, dating back to his sophomore season.

The portal officially opens next Monday, December 9th.

Throughout his time with the Wildcats, Key played for three offensive coordinators (Rich Scangarello, Liam Coen and Bush Hamdan) and two wide receiver coaches (Scott Woodward and Daikiel Shorts Jr.). Shorts is reportedly leaving the program this off-season to take the same position at Nebraska.

Key graduated from Frederick Douglass High School and joined the Wildcats as a 4-star, in-state prospect in 2022. He was the top-rated recruit in the Bluegrass, per 247Sports and ESPN, and originally chose Kentucky over South Carolina, Michigan and Oregon.

His father, Donte, was a linebacker/defensive end for Kentucky from 1992-95 and his brother, Devon, played football at Western Kentucky University.

