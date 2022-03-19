UK Women lose to Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 69-62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Kentucky Women's Basketball season comes to an end, falling to 11th-seeded Princeton 69 to 62 in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament.

The Wildcats allowed the Tigers to shoot nearly 50 percent from the field. Ivy League Player of the Year, Abby Meyers, led the Tigers with 29 points while Kaitlyn Chen contributed 17 points.

All-American Rhyne Howard shot 4 of 14 from the floor for 17 points and eight rebounds. Dre'una Edwards led the way for the Cats with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Jada Walker chipped in 11 points with six steals.

The game started off great for the Cats who were aggressive on defense early, stealing the ball three times by the first media timeout. Star freshman Jada Walker had back-to-back steals and connected on a three with 24 seconds left. Kentucky trailed 12-11 after the first.

Rhyne Howard, however, exited the game with an apparent lower-body injury and went back to the locker room after the first media timeout. Howard did not return until the second quarter.

Princeton came out in the second quarter on a 9-2 run and led 21-13 at the 6:35 mark. Dre'Una Edwards, UK's second-leading scorer, walked towards the bench after being poked in the left eye and would not return for the rest of the first half. With four seconds remaining, Rhyne Howard scored her first points of the game with a three to end the second quarter. Kentucky trailed 32-26 at halftime.

To start the second half, Kentucky went on a 6-0 run in the third to cut the Tigers lead to 36-34 at the 6:23 mark. The Cats outscored the Tigers 18 to 16 in the third with Rhyne Howard scoring eight in the quarter.

With four minutes to go in the fourth, Robyn Benton sinks a three to make it 62-57 but fell into a three and a half minute scoring drought to close the game.

The Wildcats end their season with a 19-12 record.

