UK women's basketball game vs. Mississippi State postponed

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky women's basketball team's game against Mississippi State, originally scheduled for this Thursday, Jan. 13, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs program. The game has not been rescheduled at this time.

The SEC announced the postponement Wednesday morning.

The news comes one day after Mississippi State interim head coach Doug Novak told reporters his team was down to six available players at Tuesday's practice. At the time, Coach Novak said his team was "hoping to play" the Wildcats, but they weren't sure if they would be able to do so, per SEC guidelines.

Ticket information will be sent directly to ticket holders.

Kentucky's next game is a road test against Tennessee in Knoxville this Sunday. Tip off is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN.