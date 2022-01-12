Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

UK women's basketball game vs. Mississippi State postponed

No rescheduled date announced at this time.
items.[0].image.alt
Eddie Justice/Eddie Justice
Kyra Elzy. UK beats Murray State 86-60. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
KYRA ELZY COACHING.JPG
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 10:38:13-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky women's basketball team's game against Mississippi State, originally scheduled for this Thursday, Jan. 13, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs program. The game has not been rescheduled at this time.

The SEC announced the postponement Wednesday morning.

The news comes one day after Mississippi State interim head coach Doug Novak told reporters his team was down to six available players at Tuesday's practice. At the time, Coach Novak said his team was "hoping to play" the Wildcats, but they weren't sure if they would be able to do so, per SEC guidelines.

Ticket information will be sent directly to ticket holders.

Kentucky's next game is a road test against Tennessee in Knoxville this Sunday. Tip off is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!