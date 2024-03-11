UK women's basketball head coach Kyra Elzy relieved of duties

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kyra Elzy, head coach of the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team, has been relieved of duties, Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced Monday.

Elzy had been head coach of the Wildcats since November, 2020, when Matthew Mitchell resigned. Her four seasons as head coach were highlighted by winning the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament championship. Elzy also served eight seasons on the Kentucky staff as assistant coach (2008-09 and 2009-10) and associate head coach (2010-11, 2011-12 and 2016-17 through 2019-20).

This season, the Wildcats finished with a 12-20 overall record, including a 4-12 mark in SEC play. Kentucky advanced out of the first round of the SEC Tournament, but the Cats lost to Tennessee in the second round, thus ending their season.

“I appreciate Kyra for her efforts at Kentucky, on and off the court, and wish her and her family the best in the future,” Barnhart said.

UK will begin a national search for a new head coach.