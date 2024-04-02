UK Women's Basketball now accepting season ticket deposits

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kenny Brooks era has arrived in Lexington, and fans can begin making plans now to see the Wildcats in action next fall.

The Kentucky women's basketball program announced a deposit system in order for Big Blue Nation to begin securing season tickets inside the newly-renovated Memorial Coliseum.

If you did not have season tickets last season but you want them this upcoming season, you're able to make a $25 season ticket deposit to secure your place in line to cheer on the UK women's basketball team in 2024-25! Those who make deposits now will be contacted later this summer to select their seats.

There are also links available to do the same for UK volleyball and UK gymnastics, as these programs will also be competing in the refreshed Memorial beginning fall 2024.

**If you had season tickets for the 2023-24 season in any of these sports, you DO NOT need to purchase a deposit for that sport. You will receive more information on seat selection this spring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO MAKE YOUR DEPOSIT.