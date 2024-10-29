UK women's basketball point guard Georgia Amoore named to two watch lists

(LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky women's basketball team's veteran point guard has been named to two different watch lists, according to a release by the program.

The Naismith Awards and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Georgia Amoore has been named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List and the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Watch List.

The Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Watch List consist of 50 players, while only 20 are chosen for Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Watch List.

Amoore played four seasons at Virginia Tech with head coach Kenny Brooks, where she averaged 18.8 points and 6.8 assists per game, while shooting 41.2 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from the 3-point line, and 85.9 percent from the free-throw line during her senior season. Amoore was the only player in the ACC last season to put up at least ten assists in at least five games, and she did so nine times.

The Hokie-turned-Wildcat is also on this year's Preseason All-SEC First Team, as voted on by league coaches.

The Kenny Brooks era officially begins Monday, Nov. 4 with a home game against USC Upstate. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. inside Historic Memorial Coliseum, and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+ and the UK Sports Radio Network. Tickets are available here.