UK women's star Rhyne Howard suspended 2 games, will miss Wednesday matchup with Murray State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky women's basketball team will be without two players, including star guard Rhyne Howard, according to the official UK women's basketball Twitter account.

Interim head coach Kyra Elzy has announced that Tatyana Wyatt has been suspended three games for violation of team rules and Rhyne Howard has been suspended two games for not upholding the standards of the program. Both will begin their suspensions today. — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) November 25, 2020

Howard has been suspended two games for "not upholding the standards of the program" and Tatyana Wyatt has been suspended for three games for a violation of team rules.

The news comes just an hour before the Cats take on Murray State at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Howard led UK in scoring last season and was recently picked by ESPN to be the top player in the country this season.