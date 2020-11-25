Menu

UK women's star Rhyne Howard suspended 2 games, will miss Wednesday matchup with Murray State

Bryan Woolston/AP
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles the ball during the NCAA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Rhyne Howard
Posted at 12:16 PM, Nov 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-25 12:22:24-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky women's basketball team will be without two players, including star guard Rhyne Howard, according to the official UK women's basketball Twitter account.

Howard has been suspended two games for "not upholding the standards of the program" and Tatyana Wyatt has been suspended for three games for a violation of team rules.

The news comes just an hour before the Cats take on Murray State at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Howard led UK in scoring last season and was recently picked by ESPN to be the top player in the country this season.

