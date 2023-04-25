UK women's tennis coach, Carlos Drada resigns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — After 18 seasons as head coach of the University of Kentucky women's tennis team, Carlos Drada has resigned. UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced the decision Tuesday afternoon.

Before Drada's 18 seasons at the helm, he served as an assistant coach for four years and was a UK student-athlete in the men's tennis program from 1997-2000.

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude to the BBN and to all the staff in this beautiful athletics department,” Drada said. “I take so many treasures with me during the last 18 seasons as a head coach. I am grateful for each and every one of the athletes that I got to influence, teach and learn from, and especially my team and staff this season. We competed with heart and the process is not finished; the best is yet to come.



“I am grateful for everyone in the community, for everyone who has been with me since I was a student-athlete for this beautiful program back in 1997. I am grateful to Coach (Dennis) Emery for recruiting me to come to this magical place, and I am most grateful to Mr. Barnhart for the powerful opportunities that affected my life, and subsequently, the lives of many. Thank you for being a role model and a man of principle. It has been a powerful journey to be under your leadership and to witness your powerful purpose.



“Finally, I am grateful to God because I am certain that the best is yet to come for all.”





- Carlos Drada

Drada resigned to pursue new opportunities, and the national search for a new head coach begins, according to Barnhart.

“During Carlos’ years on the coaching staff, as he did during his time as a player, he dedicated himself to UK tennis,” Barnhart said. “I’m appreciative of the achievements of his teams and student-athletes and wish the best for him as he moves forward.”

