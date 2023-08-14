UK's J.J. Weaver on watch list for Chuck Bednarik Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky senior outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is on the watch list for the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award.

The award, presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football, was announced Monday by The Maxwell Football Club.

Weaver, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, is a veteran leader for the Wildcats' defense this season. After considering entry into the 2022 NFL Draft, Weaver decided to return to Kentucky and build off a solid junior year that saw him play in 11 games with eight starting assignments.

He totaled 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, a team-high 3.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, a team-high three fumble recoveries, a team-high tying two forced fumbles, and a blocked kick in 2022.

He is on track to graduate this December with a degree in community leadership and development.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple year All Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense.

Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 13, 2023, while the three finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 28, 2023. The 29th Chuck Bednarik Award winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 7, 2023.

In 2018, UK defensive end Josh Allen was announced as the Bednarik winner, the school's first, after emerging as one of the nation's best pass rushers.

The Wildcats' first three games of the season will be at home (vs. EKU on Sept. 9 and vs. Akron on Sept. 16). UK's SEC home opener will be on Sept. 30 vs. Florida.