UK's Rachel Newman Baker on SEC's 2025-26 Executive Committee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Executive Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator Rachel Newman Baker will continue on the SEC's Executive Committee for the second year of a two-year elected term starting July 1, according to a release.

The release states that Newman Baker has served at UK since 2013 and as Senior Woman Administrator since 2022.

According to the release, the SEC Executive Committee is responsible for approving the conference's annual operating budget and overseeing all financial and fiscal affairs.