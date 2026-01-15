University of Kentucky reviews $25 million Kroger Field enhancement plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky's Champions Blue Board of Governors has approved a comprehensive $25 million enhancement plan for Kroger Field, designed to boost revenue and maintain competitiveness in college athletics' rapidly changing landscape.

The strategic upgrades, reviewed during the board's first meeting of 2026 on Thursday, focus on expanding premium seating areas, improving fan amenities, and creating new year-round revenue opportunities across the athletics complex, a press release reads.

According to the release, the enhancement plan centers on seven targeted upgrades that will increase premium inventory and elevate gameday experiences:

North and South Upper Deck Seatbacks to enhance comfort and expand chairback availability

Loge Club and Club Seat Infill to meet rising demand for elevated hospitality

New terrace-style "back-of-bowl" seating to create flexible, social viewing areas

Scoreboard Patio Clubs adding standing-room-only premium space and new sponsorship inventory

A West End Zone Field Club offering a modern membership-driven experience with year-round potential

The projects are expected to generate nearly $4 million in incremental, new annual revenue before debt service, according to the release. Work will be staged alongside planned stadium maintenance to reduce operational disruption.

The meeting reaffirmed the role of Champions Blue, UK's forward-thinking operating structure for its athletics program established in 2025. The model brings together UK leaders and subject-matter experts to create a more agile, collaborative, and transparent decision-making environment.

"Champions Blue reflects the best of how Kentucky approaches big challenges — with collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to doing things the right way," UK President Eli Capilouto said. "This model gives us the flexibility to adapt and the strategic vision to lead."

UK leaders briefed the board on accelerating changes facing athletic departments nationwide, including increased student-athlete support costs, expanded wellness and nutrition services, rising operational expenses, and the new revenue-sharing framework taking effect across Division I.

"These improvements are essential to remaining competitive in an era defined by rapid change," Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. "We must continue to build sustainable resources that support our student athletes, coaches, and fans for years to come. The vision and enhancements outlined today reflect responsible planning and a clear commitment to excellence."

The approved Kroger Field projects, along with ongoing partnerships, facility planning, and campuswide collaborations, position UK Athletics to remain competitive within the Southeastern Conference and nationally.

According to the release, UK Athletics will begin the next phase of design, sequencing, and construction planning. Several components will be integrated into previously scheduled offseason work, allowing the department to move efficiently while maintaining a first-class fan experience.

The Champions Blue Board, according to the release, also received updates on multi-use development planning, including exploration of the future Sports Adjacent District, enhanced partnerships with UK HealthCare, and additional opportunities for program growth and innovation.