University of Kentucky baseball drops to No. 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky baseball has dropped to No. 12, according to D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings.

The Cats are no longer ranked in the top ten after dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season as Georgia capitalized on early momentum and swept the seven-inning doubleheader Sunday.

11. Boston College

12. Kentucky

13. North Carolina

14. Campbell

15. Florida Gulf Coast

16. Tennessee

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Texas

20. Connecticut

21. Texas Tech

22. UCLA

23. Southern California

24. Arizona State

25. TCU#NCAABaseball — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 10, 2023

The Cats are 27-5 overall and 9-3 in Southeastern Conference play.

UK will now turn its attention to four-straight road games against ranked opponents, including top-ranked LSU.

A trip to Louisville opens the stretch Tuesday night.