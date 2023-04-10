University of Kentucky baseball drops to No. 12

Watch Now
Posted at 9:19 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 09:19:54-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky baseball has dropped to No. 12, according to D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings.

The Cats are no longer ranked in the top ten after dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season as Georgia capitalized on early momentum and swept the seven-inning doubleheader Sunday.

The Cats are 27-5 overall and 9-3 in Southeastern Conference play.

UK will now turn its attention to four-straight road games against ranked opponents, including top-ranked LSU.

A trip to Louisville opens the stretch Tuesday night.

