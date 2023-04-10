University of Kentucky baseball drops to No. 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky baseball has dropped to No. 12, according to D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings.
The Cats are no longer ranked in the top ten after dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season as Georgia capitalized on early momentum and swept the seven-inning doubleheader Sunday.
11. Boston College— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 10, 2023
12. Kentucky
13. North Carolina
14. Campbell
15. Florida Gulf Coast
16. Tennessee
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Texas
20. Connecticut
21. Texas Tech
22. UCLA
23. Southern California
24. Arizona State
25. TCU#NCAABaseball
The Cats are 27-5 overall and 9-3 in Southeastern Conference play.
UK will now turn its attention to four-straight road games against ranked opponents, including top-ranked LSU.
A trip to Louisville opens the stretch Tuesday night.