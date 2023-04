LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky baseball is ranked No. 10, according to D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings.

🆕 @d1baseball Rankings



1. LSU

2. Wake Forest

3. Florida

4. Vanderbilt

5. Arkansas

6. South Carolina

7. Virginia

8. Stanford

9. Boston College

10. Kentucky — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 3, 2023

Kentucky is currently 25-3 overall and 8-1 in league play. UK has eight wins in its first nine conference games for the first time in program history.