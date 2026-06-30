University of Kentucky, Hoot App unveil real-time social platform for Big Blue Nation fans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The University of Kentucky and UK Athletics have announced a 3-year partnership with Hoot App, Inc., a real-time social platform built on verified human presence that connects fans attending the same events through live, location-based digital spaces.

The deal makes UK Hoot's flagship collegiate partner and is designed to transform how fans experience gameday together, according to a press release from UK. The Big Blue Nation Canopy — Hoot's live, geofenced social space spanning UK Athletics venues, tailgates, campus, and downtown Lexington — will debut in Fall 2026.

"Here at the University of Kentucky we take a great deal of pride in the way the Wildcats bring people together, whether around our teams, our events or the shared experiences that help make Big Blue Nation so special," Heath Price, UK Associate Vice President for Partnerships, said.

"A new social network that is built around in-person experiences and real connection provides an intriguing new approach to online platforms. We look forward to learning how Hoot can provide ways for our fans, students, alumni and community to engage with one another in a positive manner. We are excited to see the platform grow," Price said.

Hoot uses location verification technology to activate "Canopies" — live, geofenced social spaces tied to stadiums, tailgates, campuses, and downtown districts. Users physically present within a Canopy can post, interact, and view live content shared by others at the same location, the release read.

"We did not build Hoot to be another social app. Those already exist," Drew Gordon, Co-Founder and CEO at Hoot, said. "We built it to be the first real-world social platform, where human presence is verified, moments are real, and what happens online finally matches what is happening in the world. Kentucky and JMI Sports recognized that before anyone else. That is why we are starting here."

What fans can do inside the Big Blue Nation Canopy

Ahead of the 2026-27 academic year, UK fans registered in the Hoot app will gain access to real-time updates, community-driven content, and location-specific experiences. Key features include:

Landings — Hoot's real-time discovery feature shows fans where the energy is happening on gameday, including active tailgates, alumni meetups, partner activations, and popular hotspots as they emerge.

Echoes — Story-style updates that let fans share real-time photos, videos, posts, and on-the-ground moments with others inside the Big Blue Nation Canopy.

HootMe — Enables fans within a Canopy to message one another, receive section-specific alerts, organize chants, and connect with fellow fans.

HootDeals — Fans attending games in person can access location-based offers, exclusive promotions, and loyalty rewards from local businesses, available only through the Hoot app.

Features for fans outside Lexington

For members of Big Blue Nation spread across the country and around the world, Hoot also offers the following:

Birds Eye View Mode — Virtual fans can follow activity in the Big Blue Nation Canopy in real-time through a read-only experience that provides a live window into the gameday atmosphere.

Pop-Up Canopies — Hoot can create Canopies in other major cities to connect UK fans outside the Commonwealth by organizing watch parties and activating alumni communities.

The platform is especially personal for Hoot Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Sheena Ferguson Gordon and Chief of Partnerships Mikailyn Maddox Huffman, both Ashland, Kentucky natives and former UK student-athletes, according to UK. Ferguson Gordon is a former UK soccer player, and Huffman is a former UK Dance Team member.

"As someone who grew up in Kentucky, and also had the privilege of being a student-athlete at UK, this partnership is incredibly personal for me," Ferguson Gordon said. "Big Blue Nation is one of the most passionate communities in sports, and we believe Hoot is going to give fans, students, alumni, and the entire Wildcat community a completely new way to experience connection in real-time. We are beyond excited to bring Hoot home to Kentucky and build something Big Blue Nation is truly going to love."

