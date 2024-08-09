University of Kentucky Men’s Golf announces inaugural Cullan Brown Collegiate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18 — For the first time since 2015, the Kentucky Men’s Golf team will host its first home event in honor of the late Cullan Brown. The inaugural Cullan Brown Collegiate is named for the late Kentucky men’s golfer who passed away from osteosarcoma in 2020.

“We’re really looking forward to the chance to host at Lexington Country Club and honor the memory of Cullan Brown,” Head coach Gator Todd said. “I know it will be a special week for our program all around.”

The Golf team’s schedule includes ten regular-season events, five in the fall and five in the spring, leading up to the Southeastern Conference Championship at Seaside Golf Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, in April.

“I love the diversity of our schedule,” Todd said. “We are competing all over the country and in 10 different states. Our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete on some of the finest courses in the country against the best competition.”

Kentucky will open its campaign at the Folds of Honor Collegiate for the second consecutive season in Grand Haven, Michigan, from September 9-11.

Kentucky will wrap up the fall portion of competition at the Steelwood Invitational, Oct. 26-27. It will mark the team’s sixth appearance in the tournament overall and its second-straight entry, finishing fourth last October.

The spring season commences with a trip to Panama City, Florida, where Todd’s Wildcats will tee it up at the Watersound Invitational, hosted by Florida State at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club. One of the most competitive events on the college golf calendar, starting February 17-19.

Kentucky will conclude the regular season at the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club, April 14-15.

The 2025 SEC Men’s Golf Championship returns to Sea Island Golf Club for the 23rd straight season, April 23-27.

Qualifying teams will compete at NCAA Regionals (May 12-14), with those that advance continuing their postseason at the 2025 NCAA Championship, May 23-28 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

