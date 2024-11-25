University of Kentucky rifle team breaking school records

(LEX 18) — Sofia Ceccarello clinched an NCAA record perfect 600 in air rifle, and Braden Peiser tied a school record with a 597 in smallbore to help lead the No. 1 University of Kentucky rifle team to another tri-match victory over Akron and Air Force at the USA Olympic Shooting Center in Colorado.

According to a release, the UK rifle team scored 4748, the season's best and the third-highest team score in the nation.

The team's next match will be against Georgia Southern on Jan. 12 in Lexington.

The release notes that postseason competition begins March 1 and 2 with the Great America Rifle Conference Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia, and the NCAA Rifle Championships return to Lexington on March 14 and 15 and will be held at the Historic Memorial Coliseum.

UK Athletics says that ticket information, along with the championships schedule, will be released at a later date.