University of Kentucky softball announces 2025 schedule

(LEX 18) — University of Kentucky softball released its schedule for the 2025 season, which includes 24 Southeastern Conference matchups and 18 home games at John Cropp Stadium.

According to a release, the schedule includes six games against teams that made the 2024 Women's College World Series.

The 2025 SEC Tournament, according to a release, will be hosted by the University of Georgia at Jack Turner Stadium from May 6 to 10.

The release notes that the NCAA Tournament begins on May 15 and goes on until June 4.

For more information or to check out the UK softball schedule, click here.