University of Kentucky Women's Soccer Announce 2020 Class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Women's Soccer team has announced its 2020 class. Head Coach Ian Carry said Thursday morning the team has added seven newcomers, six freshmen, and a graduate transfer bringing the total roster to 26 players.
Here's a look at the class:
#1 Brooke Littman, R-Sr., GK
Manhattan Beach, Calif. | Notre Dame | Palos Verdes High School
- 2017, 2018, 2019 starting goalkeeper at Notre Dame
- In 34 total games at Notre Dame, Littman has charted 3,117 minutes, 1.270 goals against average, 86 saves, and 11 shutouts.
- Started 13 games for the Irish in 2019, leading their program with seven wins, six shutouts and 1,230 minutes played, setting career highs in each of those categories
#2 Logan Boggs, Fr., GK
Waxhaw, N.C. | Marvin Ridge High School
- North Carolina High School Athletic Association All-Conference and All-Region honors
- 2019-20 Goalkeeper of the Year finalist at Charlotte Soccer Gala
- 2020 High School All-America Watch List selection
#3 Anna Young, Fr., M
Gaithersburg, Md. | Our Lady of Good Counsel
- 2019-20 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American
- 2018-19, 2019-20 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference All-Conference honors
- 2018-19, 2019-20 Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer All-State honors
- 2018-19, 2019-20 Washington Post All-Met honors
- 2019-20 United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors
- 2019-20 High School Team Captain
- 2019-20 High School MVP
- 2018-19, 2019-20 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Champion
- National Honor Society
#20 Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir, Fr., M
Hafnarfjordur, Iceland | Kvennaskólinn I Reykjavik
- Competed in the Úrvalsdeild kvenna women's soccer league in Iceland, playing for the team FH Hafnarfjordur from 2009-2020.
- Played on Iceland's U17 and U19 National Teams.
#27 Marie Olesen, Fr., D
Hobro, Denmark | Viborg Katedralskole
- Competed in the Elitedivisionen women's soccer league in Denmark, playing for the team AaB Fodbold from 2017-2020.
- AaB Fodbold transitioned in the Elitedivisionen, the most prestigious women's soccer league in Denmark, in March 2020 after performing at an elite level for some years in its previous league.
- 2016 Danish High School Champions with Viborg Katedralskole.
- 2013, 2014, 2015 Youth Danish Champions with club team Hobro IK.
#49 Madison Hill, Fr., D
Ocala, Fla. | Trinity Catholic High School
- 2015, 2016 Olympic Development Player (ODP) Florida Team Member
- Trinity Catholic High School Honor Roll student
- National Honor Society
#99 Maria Olsen, Fr., M
Oksboel, Denmark | Rybners Gymnasium
- Competed in the Elitedivisionen, the most prestigious women's soccer league in Denmark, playing for the team KoldingQ from 2015-2020.