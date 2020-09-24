Menu

University of Kentucky Women's Soccer Announce 2020 Class

Six Freshmen and One Grad-Transfer
UK Women's Soccer
UK Women's Soccer Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir
Posted at 2:16 PM, Sep 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-24 14:16:18-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Women's Soccer team has announced its 2020 class. Head Coach Ian Carry said Thursday morning the team has added seven newcomers, six freshmen, and a graduate transfer bringing the total roster to 26 players.
Here's a look at the class:

#1 Brooke Littman, R-Sr., GK

Manhattan Beach, Calif. | Notre Dame | Palos Verdes High School

  • 2017, 2018, 2019 starting goalkeeper at Notre Dame
  • In 34 total games at Notre Dame, Littman has charted 3,117 minutes, 1.270 goals against average, 86 saves, and 11 shutouts.
  • Started 13 games for the Irish in 2019, leading their program with seven wins, six shutouts and 1,230 minutes played, setting career highs in each of those categories

#2 Logan Boggs, Fr., GK

Waxhaw, N.C. | Marvin Ridge High School

  • North Carolina High School Athletic Association All-Conference and All-Region honors
  • 2019-20 Goalkeeper of the Year finalist at Charlotte Soccer Gala
  • 2020 High School All-America Watch List selection

#3 Anna Young, Fr., M

Gaithersburg, Md. | Our Lady of Good Counsel

  • 2019-20 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American
  • 2018-19, 2019-20 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference All-Conference honors
  • 2018-19, 2019-20 Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer All-State honors
  • 2018-19, 2019-20 Washington Post All-Met honors
  • 2019-20 United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors
  • 2019-20 High School Team Captain
  • 2019-20 High School MVP
  • 2018-19, 2019-20 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Champion
  • National Honor Society

#20 Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir, Fr., M

Hafnarfjordur, Iceland | Kvennaskólinn I Reykjavik

  • Competed in the Úrvalsdeild kvenna women's soccer league in Iceland, playing for the team FH Hafnarfjordur from 2009-2020.
  • Played on Iceland's U17 and U19 National Teams.

#27 Marie Olesen, Fr., D

Hobro, Denmark | Viborg Katedralskole

  • Competed in the Elitedivisionen women's soccer league in Denmark, playing for the team AaB Fodbold from 2017-2020.
    • AaB Fodbold transitioned in the Elitedivisionen, the most prestigious women's soccer league in Denmark, in March 2020 after performing at an elite level for some years in its previous league.
  • 2016 Danish High School Champions with Viborg Katedralskole.
  • 2013, 2014, 2015 Youth Danish Champions with club team Hobro IK.

#49 Madison Hill, Fr., D

Ocala, Fla. | Trinity Catholic High School

  • 2015, 2016 Olympic Development Player (ODP) Florida Team Member
  • Trinity Catholic High School Honor Roll student
  • National Honor Society

#99 Maria Olsen, Fr., M

Oksboel, Denmark | Rybners Gymnasium

  • Competed in the Elitedivisionen, the most prestigious women's soccer league in Denmark, playing for the team KoldingQ from 2015-2020.
