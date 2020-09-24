University of Kentucky Women's Soccer Announce 2020 Class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Women's Soccer team has announced its 2020 class. Head Coach Ian Carry said Thursday morning the team has added seven newcomers, six freshmen, and a graduate transfer bringing the total roster to 26 players.

Here's a look at the class:

#1 Brooke Littman, R-Sr., GK

Manhattan Beach, Calif. | Notre Dame | Palos Verdes High School

2017, 2018, 2019 starting goalkeeper at Notre Dame

In 34 total games at Notre Dame, Littman has charted 3,117 minutes, 1.270 goals against average, 86 saves, and 11 shutouts.

Started 13 games for the Irish in 2019, leading their program with seven wins, six shutouts and 1,230 minutes played, setting career highs in each of those categories

#2 Logan Boggs, Fr., GK

Waxhaw, N.C. | Marvin Ridge High School

North Carolina High School Athletic Association All-Conference and All-Region honors

2019-20 Goalkeeper of the Year finalist at Charlotte Soccer Gala

2020 High School All-America Watch List selection

#3 Anna Young, Fr., M

Gaithersburg, Md. | Our Lady of Good Counsel

2019-20 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American

2018-19, 2019-20 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference All-Conference honors

2018-19, 2019-20 Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer All-State honors

2018-19, 2019-20 Washington Post All-Met honors

2019-20 United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors

2019-20 High School Team Captain

2019-20 High School MVP

2018-19, 2019-20 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Champion

National Honor Society

#20 Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir, Fr., M

Hafnarfjordur, Iceland | Kvennaskólinn I Reykjavik

Competed in the Úrvalsdeild kvenna women's soccer league in Iceland, playing for the team FH Hafnarfjordur from 2009-2020.

Played on Iceland's U17 and U19 National Teams.

#27 Marie Olesen, Fr., D

Hobro, Denmark | Viborg Katedralskole

Competed in the Elitedivisionen women's soccer league in Denmark, playing for the team AaB Fodbold from 2017-2020. AaB Fodbold transitioned in the Elitedivisionen, the most prestigious women's soccer league in Denmark, in March 2020 after performing at an elite level for some years in its previous league.

2016 Danish High School Champions with Viborg Katedralskole.

2013, 2014, 2015 Youth Danish Champions with club team Hobro IK.

#49 Madison Hill, Fr., D

Ocala, Fla. | Trinity Catholic High School

2015, 2016 Olympic Development Player (ODP) Florida Team Member

Trinity Catholic High School Honor Roll student

National Honor Society

#99 Maria Olsen, Fr., M

Oksboel, Denmark | Rybners Gymnasium