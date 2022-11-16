Unsung Heroes of gameday: The Wildcat Marching Band

Unsung Heroes: The Wildcat Marching Band (11-15-22)

Some of the unsung heroes of gameday are the members of the Wildcat Marching Band. These guys and girls put in the hours on gameday -- and throughout the week -- through rain, snow, sleet, or sunshine.

BBN Tonight’s Anna Tarullo gets a firsthand account of how much hard work goes into being a member of the band.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.