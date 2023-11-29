UPSET ALERT: No. 12 Kentucky stuns No. 8 Miami 95-73

LEXINGTON, Ky — A new tradition started Tuesday evening inside Rupp Arena, with the first installment of the now-annual ACC-SEC Challenge.

If the first game sets the tone, the Big Blue Nation certainly has a lot to look forward to in the years to come. The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats rolled to a dominating, 95-73 victory over No. 8 Miami in front of a raucous home crowd.

Reed Sheppard stole the show with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, in a fantastic outing against a top-10 team.

He was joined in double figures by four of his teammates - Antonio Reeves (18 points), Tre Mitchell (14 points), Rob Dillingham (12 points) and Justin Edwards (11 points).

As a team, the Wildcats connected on a remarkable 61 percent of their shots from the field and 43 percent from deep.

.@KentuckyMBB has scored at least 81 points in each of their first 7 games of a season for the first time since 1970-1971 — Corey Price (@coreyp08) November 29, 2023

Despite the final score, the first half was a battle. Both teams traded baskets early, and Miami had the lead for a slight majority of the half.

Kentucky's 11-1 run midway through the period gave the Cats a lead that grew to as many as ten points, but Miami chipped away at it before halftime. Back-to-back turnovers fueled a Hurricanes comeback, and Miami regained the lead with 8:27 to play in the half.

Things continued to swing the away team's way when Kentucky freshman DJ Wagner suffered an injury that took him out of the game. He did not return.

D.J. Wagner has a lower extremity injury and will not return to tonight's game. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 29, 2023

Wagner finished with five points in ten minutes.

His teammates fought back on his behalf.

The Cats ended the first half on an 8-0 run, to earn a 42-37 advantage before the break.

Official First Half Box Score pic.twitter.com/axKT07pNyB — Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) November 29, 2023

The second half started the same way the first half ended. This time, to the tune of a 7-0 Kentucky run. The Wildcats never looked back.

With the win, Kentucky moves to 6-1 on the season. The Cats will be back in Rupp Arena this Saturday to host UNC-Wilmington at 4 p.m.

BBN Tonight

Tuesday night's game was also a celebration for a few other programs on campus.

Fresh off a fifth-straight win in the Governor's Cup, members of the Kentucky football team made their way to midcourt, where senior offensive lineman Eli Cox spoke to the Big Blue Nation.

🚨 BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK GOVERNOR’S CUP CHAMPIONS IN THE HOUSE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/SR9xJMa3o0 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 29, 2023

Later that half, the 7-time SEC Champions made an appearance, as well.

The Kentucky volleyball team will take over this same venue Thursday night for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

🚨 BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK SEC CHAMPS IN THE HOUSE 🚨@KentuckyVB & @UKCoachSkinner want Rupp packed again this week when the Cats host the first 2 rounds of the NCAA Tournament #BBN pic.twitter.com/f6wAzcQT2x — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 29, 2023

Kentucky basketball legend John Wall also returned to Rupp Arena, where he was celebrated as the night's honorary 'Y'

