Vince Marrow leaving Kentucky Football for GM Position at Louisville

LEX 18 — Vince Marrow is trading blue for red, leaving the Kentucky football program after 12 years to take on a new role with the Louisville Cardinals.

ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel broke the story Monday evening, saying: "Vince Marrow is expected to become the general manager of the Louisville football program, as he's finalizing a three-year deal there. He'll oversee roster management, recruiting and the NCAA transfer portal."

"Marrow has been at UK for 12 years and is both recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach in his associate head coach role," Thamel's post continued. "He's long been a dominant recruiter in Midwest space and has been the linchpin of Kentucky's recruiting efforts. He brings a reputation as consistently being one of the country's top recruiters."

At Kentucky, Marrow worked as the Associate Head Coach, Tight Ends Coach, Recruiting Coordinator and NFL Liaison.

Marrow first joined head coach Mark Stoops’ coaching staff as the tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator and the NFL liaison in December 2012. He was then elevated to associate head coach in February 2019.

When bringing Marrow to Kentucky, Stoops released a statement, saying: "His diverse experiences as a coach and NFL player will be invaluable to our players and our program. He also is a great recruiter, especially with his outstanding connections in Ohio.”

Stoops and Marrow, both from Youngstown, Ohio, knew each other as children before playing football together at Cardinal Mooney High School. Marrow went on to have a successful playing career collegiality and professionally as a tight end before entering the coaching ranks.

Marrow graduated from Toledo with a degree in criminal justice.

The Cats are set to play Marrow's alma mater in the season opener on August 30, while Kentucky will close the year with the annual Governor's Cup rivalry game against the Cardinals in Louisville on November 29.