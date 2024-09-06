Vince Marrow Signs Contract Extension Through 2026

[LEX18 — Kentucky Football's associate head coach, Vince Marrow, has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2026 season. The extension will pay Marrow 1.3 million annually, the same as he is making for the 2024 season, and increase his buyout if he were to take another job as an assistant coach for another college from $150,000 to $200,000 per year.

Marrow said in a post on X, "I’m grateful for the contract extension and the opportunity to continue contributing to building this football program.

Thank you to the administration, @UKYpres @UKMitchBarnhart @Marcus_D_Hill Ray Oliver, and the Big Blue Nation. A special thanks to @UKCoachStoops for 12… — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) September 6, 2024

Jay Boulware was also extended and will be paid $575,000 for the 2025 season, a $25,000 raise over this season's salary. His extension means that all of Kentucky's assistants are under contract through at least 2025, with Marrow and offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan through 2026.

