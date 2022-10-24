Watch Now
Viral photo shows coal miner coming straight from work to take son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville

Posted at 1:00 PM, Oct 24, 2022
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A picture is going viral that shows a coal miner taking his son to this weekend's Blue-White Game in Pikeville.

The photo shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday.

Calipari posted the photo on his social media pages on Monday morning.

"My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home," said Coach Calipari. "From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team. Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!"

