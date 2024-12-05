VOTE HERE: Alex Raynor named finalist for Lou Groza award

CLICK HERE TO VOTE.

Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor, who continues rewriting records in his outstanding career, has been named a finalist for the 33rd Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl and given to college football’s top kicker.

Raynor is in his second season as a Wildcat after beginning his career at Georgia Southern. He made a UK-record 18 consecutive field goals that ranked as the sixth-longest such streak in Southeastern Conference history and owns the career field goal percentage mark at Kentucky at .926 (25-of-27).

Earlier this season, he set a school record with a 55-yard field goal against then-No. 1 Georgia. He also hit a 51-yarder against Georgia, becoming only the second player in school history with two 50-yarders in one game, the first since 1977.

Amongst active FBS players, Raynor ranks second in points (391) and PATs (181) and third in field goals made (70-of-84).

The three finalists, also Kenneth Almendares of Louisiana and Ryan Fitzgerald of Florida State, were selected by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers. These finalists will be honored at the 33rd annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Banquet on December 9th in Palm Beach County.

The same voting panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 12th.

The Kennesaw, Georgia native is a William V. Campbell Trophy nominee for the second consecutive season (he is a semifinalist in 2024), was the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week in week five and a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week in week three.

At UK, he is 12-of-13 on field goals of 40+ yards, including 4-of-5 on attempts of 50 yards or longer.

Raynor graduated from Georgia Southern in May of 2023, with a degree in marketing. He earned an undergraduate certificate in business from UK in May of ’24 and is currently working on a graduate certificate in sport, fitness and recreation management.

The award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

