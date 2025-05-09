VOTE HERE: Josh Kattus looks to repeat at "Dancing with the Lexington Stars"

WATCH: Josh Kattus previews Dancing with the Lexington Stars

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR JOSH AND ALLISON.

Kentucky football tight end Josh Kattus will take his football footwork to the ballroom dance floor this weekend, as he returns to Dancing with the Lexington Stars.

"We call it a triple step. It's real-tight footwork. In the pass pro and the run game, it really does help" Kattus told BBN Tonight with a laugh Friday evening. "Coach Marrow is going to be pretty happy to see it."

Kattus was part of the winning duo at last year's event, and he told BBN Tonight rejoining this year's competition was an easy decision.

"It was so much fun. I grew up watching the real Dancing with the Stars with my mother, so she loves it. She's all into it," Kattus said. "One, it's a fun thing to do, and then also getting to raise money for Baby Health Services and the Rotary Club. I have a great time and it's a great event."

BBN Tonight

For more on the event, the routine (including their song choice!) and which UK football coach would make the best dancer, watch Josh and Allison's full appearance on BBN Tonight here:

