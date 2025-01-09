VOTE: Ray Davis for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award

Watch Now
Ray Davis for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) walks back to the locker room before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.
[LEX 18 — Former Kentucky football player Ray Davis is one of 18 semifinalists for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award. Each week of the NFL season, one player is recognized as the Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP. Davis partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in Buffalo to host a memorable event for mentors and mentees at Highmark Stadium. A group from BBBS received a VIP tour of the stadium, enjoyed a pizza party, and participated in a Q&A session with Davis, where he shared his story of growing up in the foster care system.

All weekly Community MVP honorees receive $10,000 for their cause and are eligible to become finalists for the Alan Page Community Award, the highest honor the players' association can bestow. A panel of judges will select five finalists, who will each receive an additional $10,000. They will also benefit from a fan vote at NFLPA.com/community-mvp

