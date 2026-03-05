Walking the Line: Walker Horn's Senior Spotlight

LEXINGTON, Ky. — When John Calipari left Lexington after 15 years, nearly everyone under his umbrella left, too. Some followed the longtime Kentucky basketball head coach to Fayetteville, while others took advantage of new beginnings elsewhere. Walker Horn had options.

He stayed right where he was.

"I’ve definitely stepped back and thought about that I’m probably the only person in UK history to have this type of experience in terms of the end of the last era and the start of a new one, and having two years of each," Horn told BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis ahead of his senior night with the Wildcats.

"My dad’s in coaching, so I’m somewhat familiar with the process of change, moving and being around new people," Horn continued. "I think I’ve been able to adapt in situations and that prepared me well. Show up and do your job no matter who’s around."

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Walker Horn. UK Men’s Basketball Lifestyle Shoot.

That's exactly what Horn's done throughout his four years in the Bluegrass, playing a vital role on each roster.

"Learning our next opponent stuff and how certain players play, tendencies, actions they run. We help a lot in that area," Horn said of his biggest responsibilities.

Along the way, he's also brought Rupp Arena to its feet, gone a perfect 4-and-0 against the Vols in Knoxville and gained a genuine appreciation for the present, all while building lifelong friendships with 46 different teammates and more than a dozen coaches.

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics Walker Horn. Fans. Kentucky defeats Loyola 88-46.

Plus, remember the story we did with Horn during his freshman season? Well, we have an update on that, too.

Maggie Davis will continue to spotlight each senior on this year's Kentucky men's basketball roster throughout the week, leading up to UK's final home game of the regular season. The Cats host the Florida Gators on Saturday, March 7th at 4 p.m., with the seniors set to be honored before tipoff.