Wall, Cousins expected to miss Rockets season opener due to COVID-19 contact tracing

Alex Brandon/AP
Washington Wizards guard John Wall, left, and Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins talk on the court after an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 14, 2015, in Washington. Wall and Cousins played at Kentucky together. The Wizards won 113-97. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins
Posted at 1:08 PM, Dec 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-23 13:08:41-05

HOUSTON (LEX 18) — Cats fans will have to wait a bit longer before seeing former UK stars John Wall and Demarcus Cousins return to the hardwood.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Wall and Cousins, among other Houston Rockets teammates, will miss the season opener against Oklahoma City due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

This is both Wall and Cousins' first year suiting up for the Houston Rockets.

The duo led Kentucky to a 35-3 record during the 2009-10 season and an Elite 8 appearance.

