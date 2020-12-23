Wall, Cousins expected to miss Rockets season opener due to COVID-19 contact tracing

HOUSTON (LEX 18) — Cats fans will have to wait a bit longer before seeing former UK stars John Wall and Demarcus Cousins return to the hardwood.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Wall and Cousins, among other Houston Rockets teammates, will miss the season opener against Oklahoma City due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

This is both Wall and Cousins' first year suiting up for the Houston Rockets.

The duo led Kentucky to a 35-3 record during the 2009-10 season and an Elite 8 appearance.