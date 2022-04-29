Wan'Dale Robinson 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

After one of the most successful single seasons in Kentucky football history, Wan'Dale Robinson is on his way to the next level. The wide receiver was selected by the New York Giants in the second round as the No. 43 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Even though Robinson will be leaving the Bluegrass for now, he'll remain in the Kentucky football record books for years to come. He signed his name all over them last season, helping the Cats to a historic 10-win season and a dramatic Citrus Bowl win to cap off his spectacular year.

As for the season as a whole, Robinson:

Totaled 1,334 receiving yards, a new single-season UK record

Totaled a school-record 104 catches

Became the sixth player in SEC history to catch at least 100 passes in a season

Had six 100-yard games, second on UK's single-season list

Ranked 11th nationally and second in the SEC in total receiving yards (1,334)

Ranked 12th nationally and second in the SEC in receiving yards per game (102.6)

Although he played only one season at UK after spending his first two collegiate seasons with Nebraska, Robinson ranks 17th in school history in receiving yardage. He started in all 13 games in 2021 and led the team in receptions (104), receiving yards (1,334) and receiving touchdowns (7).

Eddie Justice/Eddie Justice UK beat LSU 42-21 Loose Edit. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics

Additionally, Robinson was named a Second-Team All-American by Pro Football Focus (PFF), a First-Team All-SEC selection by PFF and Phil Steele and a Second-Team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and the Coaches Association. He was selected for the USA Today All-Bowl Team, earned MVP status in Kentucky's thrilling Citrus Bowl win, and was voted as the Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year by the Lexington-Herald leader and participating media members.

After spending two years away from the Bluegrass, Robinson genuinely seemed to relish the opportunity to play for his home state again. He was a standout at Western Hills High School in Frankfort, and the BBN instantly welcomed him back home with open arms.

Although Wan'Dale Robinson is now moving on to the next chapter of his personal and professional life, one thing is clear. He's a Wildcat for life.