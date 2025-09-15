WATCH: 5 Things with #5

5 Things with #5 (2025!)
To coincide with our show's 5-year anniversary, BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis and photographer Nick Lazaroff are bringing you a special series: 5 questions with every No. 5 on campus.
Watch Maggie's conversations with the nine Wildcats currently wearing the No. 5 jersey, and be sure to join us this Saturday at 9 a.m. for the grand finale of our 5-year anniversary party. We have an exciting episode of BBN Gameday live from Kroger Field!
For more on the Kentucky Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.