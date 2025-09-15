Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: 5 Things with #5

Celebrating five years of BBN Tonight and our partnership with UK Athletics
LEX 18
BBN Tonight logos through the show's first five years on the air.
To coincide with our show's 5-year anniversary, BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis and photographer Nick Lazaroff are bringing you a special series: 5 questions with every No. 5 on campus.

Watch Maggie's conversations with the nine Wildcats currently wearing the No. 5 jersey, and be sure to join us this Saturday at 9 a.m. for the grand finale of our 5-year anniversary party. We have an exciting episode of BBN Gameday live from Kroger Field!

For more on the Kentucky Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

