WATCH: Alex Wilkins joins 'BBN Tonight'

MEET THE CATS: Alex Wilkins

BBN Tonight's exclusive "Meet the Cats" series continues with another newcomer on this year's Kentucky basketball team. Meet the sophomore guard, Alex Wilkins, as he's interviewed by the team's returners: Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams and Trent Noah.

Learn if he really does have "SGA vibes," what (or who) stood out about his visit to Lexington this off-season, as well as the story behind his favorite game last season and which color jersey he'd like to rock in Rupp this year.

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.