WATCH: Amari Williams reacts to senior spotlight

Celebrate Mark Pope's first class of senior Wildcats, told through the eyes of their biggest fans... Now, seen by the players!
REACTION: Amari Williams senior spotlight (4-11-25)

Amari Williams: One Big Impact
Throughout his fascinating senior season, Williams has earned both admiration and appreciation from Big Blue Nation, including that of one fifth-grade fan.

Meet Ryder Nash: the Amari Williams of Stonewall Elementary School.

Now, with his Kentucky career having come to a close, Williams is realizing the impact he had on Ryder and other Kentucky fans, and the impact this experience had on his life, too. Watch his reaction to the story and hear his parting message to Ryder and Big Blue Nation.

Stories by Maggie Davis and Nick Lazaroff for BBN Tonight.

