WATCH: Andrew Carr's reaction to senior spotlight

REACTION: Andrew Carr senior spotlight (4-16-25)

Andrew Carr: Stay Strong, Keep Smiling

BBN fell in love with Heidi this season when Mark Pope asked her to join him on the post-game radio show. It was the cherry on top of Heidi's season-long love of Kentucky basketball and Andrew Carr.

Plus, it's proof a viral moment can lead to a lifelong connection.

Now, with his Kentucky career having come to a close, Carr is realizing the impact he had on Heidi... and the impact she's had on his life, too! Watch his reaction to the story.

Stories by Maggie Davis and Nick Lazaroff for BBN Tonight.

