WATCH: Basketball "Court for the future" installed at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. — "I see this basically as the court for the future, 100 percent."

That "court for the future" arrived in Lexington this week, as the University of Kentucky becomes the first collegiate partner of ASB GlassFloor.

"Court for the future" comes to Rupp Arena

The company brought its Lumi-Flex court to Rupp Arena for this year's rendition of the annual tipoff to basketball season, Big Blue Madness. The world's first full-LED court display made of glass will be yet another change BBN notices this Friday night.

Full story with more on how it works, who it's catered toward, why they chose UK as the first collegiate partnership, & the safety measures in place tonight at 7:30 on @BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/QEBRjq0u07 — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) October 10, 2024

BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis and photographer Nick Lazaroff take you behind-the-scenes at the court's installation to explain how it works, who it's catered toward, why they chose UK as the first collegiate partner, and what safety measures are in place for the players,

Big Blue Madness, presented by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass, is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.