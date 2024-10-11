Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

WATCH: Basketball "Court for the future" installed at Rupp Arena

UK becomes the first collegiate partner of ASB GlassFloor, ahead of this year's edition of Big Blue Madness
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. — "I see this basically as the court for the future, 100 percent."

That "court for the future" arrived in Lexington this week, as the University of Kentucky becomes the first collegiate partner of ASB GlassFloor.

"Court for the future" comes to Rupp Arena

The company brought its Lumi-Flex court to Rupp Arena for this year's rendition of the annual tipoff to basketball season, Big Blue Madness. The world's first full-LED court display made of glass will be yet another change BBN notices this Friday night.

BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis and photographer Nick Lazaroff take you behind-the-scenes at the court's installation to explain how it works, who it's catered toward, why they chose UK as the first collegiate partner, and what safety measures are in place for the players,

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Big Blue Madness, presented by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass, is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18