WATCH: "BBN Tonight" from Football Media Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It's (nearly) football time in the Bluegrass, and our BBN Tonight crew is spread out inside Kroger Field to bring you an in-depth look at this year's UK football team.

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis host from the recruiting deck, while reporters Noah Cierzan, Sierra Newton and Hannah Hamelback each bring you their angle of the day. We have the day's most-important comments from offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, defensive coordinator Brad White and UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart, along with multiple position previews and a closer look at the transfers who are finding a new home in Lexington.

For your own look at the team, mark your calendar and set your alarm! Fan day returns to campus Saturday morning, with Joe Craft Football Training Facility practice gates set to open at 10 ahead of the 11 a.m. practice. Admission and parking will be free, and a clear bag policy will be in place.

