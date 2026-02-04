WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' from UK baseball + softball media day

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis talk with Nick Mingione, Rachel Lawson and a few key Wildcats ahead of the start of the spring sports season.

As Coach Mingione begins his 10th season with the Wildcats, the UK baseball program is poised for another stellar year.

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Nick Mingione. Kentucky Baseball and Softball Annual Media Day.

With more returners than in recent seasons, including preseason All-American Tyler Bell and a solid core in the bullpen, hear why the head coach thinks this roster is ready for another tough schedule.

Plus, we bring you more on the team's expected starters, as well as the ongoing battle between three new Cats vying for the starting catcher role.

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Rachel Lawson. Kentucky Baseball and Softball Annual Media Day.

The Kentucky softball program will have the opportunity to host the SEC Tournament near the end of the season, but there's a long road between now and then.

Hear from Coach Lawson as she begins her 19th season at the helm, as well as from key returners: Sarah Haendiges, Maddy Clark, Carson Fall and Karissa Hamilton.

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Sarah Haendiges. Kentucky Baseball and Softball Annual Media Day.

For more on UK baseball and softball, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.