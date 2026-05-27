WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' full episode (5-26-26)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are in studio talking UK baseball's draw in the NCAA Tournament, as well as the latest for Kentucky basketball.

Play-by-play broadcaster Noah Frary joins them with a preview of this week's NCAA East Regional, hosted by UK track and field. Hear which Cats he believes Kentucky fans should keep their eyes on this week as the postseason begins in Lexington.

Plus, watch our Hallie DeVore's exclusive interview with Kentucky's 100m hurdler and SEC gold medalist, Emmi Scales.

Stick around because Maggie and Keith also discuss the end of a special season for Kentucky women's golf, and how one men's golfer's season is not over quite yet.

BBN Tonight

For more on all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.