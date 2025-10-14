WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' full episode Monday, Oct. 13, 2025

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are in the studio after a busy weekend at Big Blue Madness. Go behind-the-scenes with Kentucky basketball's introductions, song choices, fashion statements and the return of Kentucky legend, John Wall. Collin Chandler also talks with us about his back-to-back title in the dunk contest.

Plus, hear from former Kentucky men's basketball coach Tubby Smith and former UK guard Derrick Hord, as they each made their return to Rupp Arena.

We're also talking football, as the Wildcats prepare to host a ranked Texas team this Saturday. UK head coach Mark Stoops held his weekly press conference, where he talked about the environment in Kroger Field, the improvements he's seen from the offensive side of the ball, and what he believes is the identity of this team.

BBN Tonight

Maggie and Keith also discussed No. 3 Kentucky volleyball's weekend, but the highlights are not able to be shared online.