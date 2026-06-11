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WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' full episode (sandwich edition)

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
BBN TONIGHT FULL EPISODE FSG.png
BBN Tonight
BBN TONIGHT FULL EPISODE FSG.png
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It's a special episode of BBN Tonight, and we hope you came hungry! Maggie Davis and Noah Cierzan are in the studio to bring you some tasty UK Athletics news and notes, including a behind-the-scenes look at a local deli serving up sandwiches and your favorite UK memories.

Visit the Big Blue Deli in Lexington this week to try the "Maggie Davis" special!

BBN Tonight push 2025

For more on all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18