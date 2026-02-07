WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' goes DENIM!

Break out the Canadian tuxedos, Big Blue Nation, because when the Wildcats go denim, so do we.

The Kentucky men's basketball team is set to "debut" denim uniforms for the first time since the '90s, complete with the vintage shoes. BBN Tonight hosts Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer show off their best denim looks while getting you ready for Saturday night's game between the Cats and the Vols.

Plus, they'll discuss last night's loss inside Historic Memorial Coliseum, where the No. 17 Kentucky women's basketball team fell to No. 7 Vanderbilt.

BBN Tonight

