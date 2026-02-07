Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' goes DENIM!

Friday night's episode embraces all of the '90s nostalgia returning to the Bluegrass ahead of Saturday's rematch between the Wildcats and the Volunteers
BBN Tonight
Break out the Canadian tuxedos, Big Blue Nation, because when the Wildcats go denim, so do we.

The Kentucky men's basketball team is set to "debut" denim uniforms for the first time since the '90s, complete with the vintage shoes. BBN Tonight hosts Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer show off their best denim looks while getting you ready for Saturday night's game between the Cats and the Vols.

Plus, they'll discuss last night's loss inside Historic Memorial Coliseum, where the No. 17 Kentucky women's basketball team fell to No. 7 Vanderbilt.

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.

