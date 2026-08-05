WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' Kentucky Volleyball Season Preview

(LEX 18) — The BBN Tonight crew comes to you courtside from Historic Memorial Coliseum to preview the UK volleyball season. Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis bring you the day's biggest headlines from head coach Craig Skinner, including his thoughts on today's practice, replacing Eva Hudson's leadership and integrating his seven newcomers.

Plus, our Hannah Hamelback joins us with her story on Kentucky's nation-high four AVCA Preseason National Player of the Year watch list candidates: Brooklyn DeLeye, Molly Tuozzo, Kassie O'Brien and Morgan Gaerte.

How cool do you have to be to wear a t-shirt with your own moment on it?



Answer: Craig Skinner cool pic.twitter.com/F0yF0Xo5Hc — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) August 5, 2026

Then, Maggie takes a closer look at Coach Skinner's comments for Big Blue Nation and the t-shirt he rocked at practice today.

The Wildcats open the season (unofficially) with an exhibition against Ohio this Saturday at 5 p.m.

When @brooklyndeleye takes over @KentuckyVB media day with a question for @UKCoachSkinner he has answers. It's just that @mollytuozzo12 wasn't happy with them. pic.twitter.com/sJ6uda7ZZK — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) August 5, 2026

Kentucky's first official matches will be played in Milwaukee later this month, as UK faces two of last year's three additional Final Four teams: vs. Wisconsin on August 21 and vs. Pittsburgh on August 23.

For more on Kentucky volleyball and all of the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.