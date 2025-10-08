WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' live from Pro Day (full episode 2025)

Kentucky men's basketball tipped off the season with the program's annual pro day, as the current roster went through individual, small-group and 5-on-5 work in front of NBA representatives, media members and Big Blue Nation alike.

BBN Tonight was live from Memorial Coliseum immediately following the event to provide full, behind-the-scenes coverage. Get the insider's scoop on pro day, summer practices, potential starting lineups, expectations for the season and, of course, "the assignment."

UK assistant coach Jason Hart joins Maggie Davis and Noah Cierzan first, followed by former Cat and current UK Sports Network analyst Jack "Goose" Givens.

You'll also hear from Andreja Jelvaic about his transition from Croatia to Lexington, as well as from head coach Mark Pope as he previews Big Blue Madness and a renewed "fan fest" this weekend.

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.